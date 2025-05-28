India and Africa: A Partnership for Progress

During the Africa Day 2025 celebrations in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the longstanding relationship between India and Africa, describing it as 'truly special.' He emphasized India's dedication to the continent's development by keeping markets open, sharing technological advancements, and improving public service delivery.

Jaishankar highlighted the challenges Africa faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially regarding vaccine apartheid and restrictive financial policies. He called for stronger collaboration between India and Africa to face global challenges, noting the importance of their roles in the Global South amid growing international interconnectivity.

Reaffirming India's support, Jaishankar commended Africa's emerging potential as the continent of the future and underscored India's contribution to its progress. He noted initiatives such as the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, diplomatic expansions, and educational collaborations, demonstrating India's ongoing commitment to Africa's growth.