Panama Endorses India's Bid for UNSC Permanent Seat

In a significant diplomatic endorsement, Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha has thrown the country's full support behind India's campaign for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. This backing was expressed in an address to an all-party delegation from India, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, which underscored the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Minister Acha declared, "India deserves to be in the Security Council of the United Nations," highlighting the longstanding collaboration between Panama and India. The remark came during discussions on the current structure of the UNSC, which includes five permanent members and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly.

India's efforts to secure a permanent UNSC seat were emphasized by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the Indian Parliament last year. India's strategy involves cooperation with the G-4 Group—also consisting of Japan, Brazil, and Germany—and engagement with developing nations through the L.69 Group. The Indian government is also actively pursuing support from countries in the Global South and has received backing from several permanent UNSC members.

In his welcoming address to the delegation, Acha praised the robust relationship between Panama and India, citing mutual respect and shared visions for peace and growth. The minister noted ongoing collaborations across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, maritime activities, education, health, and renewable energy.

Meeting with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, the Indian delegation, which included MPs from various Indian political parties and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, marked another step in strengthening ties. Acha highlighted Panama's strategic importance in global commerce and cultural dialogue, and how it aligns with India's status as a vibrant democracy with growing global influence.

