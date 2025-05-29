India's Peaceful Stance and Global Economic Strategy Highlighted by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, a member of an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, recently declared India a "peace-loving nation" during talks in Indonesia. Sarangi highlighted Operation Sindoor, a campaign underscoring India's commitment to supporting women affected by terrorism and targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Addressing scholars and policymakers, Sarangi condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where militants ruthlessly killed husbands in front of their wives. She emphasized India's moral obligation to stand by women affected by such violence, presenting Operation Sindoor as a significant initiative against terrorism and violence.

Promoting India's economic ascent, Sarangi expressed pride over India's position as the fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, with aspirations to climb further by 2027. She highlighted India's youthful, resilient population and emphasized the nation's drive towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

The delegation's visit also stressed the importance of international partnerships, notably with Indonesia, in combating terrorism. Congress leader Salman Khurshid pointed to the shared experiences between India and Indonesia, underscoring the global effort required to address terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)