China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Deflects Weaponry Effectiveness Queries

A Chinese Defence spokesperson avoided commenting on Pakistan's weapon performance amid India-Pakistan tensions, urging peace. Both nations announced a ceasefire following India's Operation Sindoor, a response to a terrorist attack. Despite criticisms, China aims to play a stabilizing role in the regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:08 IST
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang (Photo/Chinese Ministry of National Defense). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent press briefing, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang sidestepped questions regarding the effectiveness of Pakistani weaponry in the ongoing clashes with India, focusing instead on the need for calm from both parties. The comments came as India reportedly found an unexploded PL-15E missile, a Chinese-manufactured air-to-air weapon.

Zhang emphasized China's hope for restraint between the two nuclear neighbors to prevent further tensions. Addressing media queries on the subpar performance of Chinese defense systems aiding Pakistan, Zhang urged India and Pakistan to remain composed, underscoring their permanent neighborhood status.

As both countries declared a ceasefire on May 10, following intense military operations like India's Operation Sindoor, China expressed its commitment to fostering regional stability. This cessation hopes to halt hostilities that erupted after a grave attack in Pahalgam, which sparked Indian military actions.

