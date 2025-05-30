Salman Khurshid Demands Return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to India

In a strong statement, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has asserted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir should be returned to India. Speaking with ANI, Khurshid emphasized that any talks with Pakistan would require the country to show a clear commitment to peace, including adherence to the Indus Water Treaty.

He pointed out that there is a unanimous resolution in India's Parliament demanding the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Khurshid remarked on Pakistan's repeated thwarting of peace efforts through attacks, stressing that India's dialogue with Pakistan hinges on an end to their support for terrorism.

Highlighting international relations, Khurshid noted new support from Indonesia amid the All-Party Delegation's global outreach tour, with visits to Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. He mentioned how Indonesia's unexpected backing reinforced India's stance against Pakistan's aggressive narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)