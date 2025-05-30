Left Menu

Salman Khurshid Demands Return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to India

Congress leader Salman Khurshid calls for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir's return to India, stressing that dialogue can only proceed if Pakistan commits to peace. He highlights Pakistan's continued aggression and terrorism, urging international support. The All-Party Delegation, visiting Asia, finds unexpected backing from Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:16 IST
Salman Khurshid, Congress Leader and All-Party Delegation member (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a strong statement, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has asserted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir should be returned to India. Speaking with ANI, Khurshid emphasized that any talks with Pakistan would require the country to show a clear commitment to peace, including adherence to the Indus Water Treaty.

He pointed out that there is a unanimous resolution in India's Parliament demanding the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Khurshid remarked on Pakistan's repeated thwarting of peace efforts through attacks, stressing that India's dialogue with Pakistan hinges on an end to their support for terrorism.

Highlighting international relations, Khurshid noted new support from Indonesia amid the All-Party Delegation's global outreach tour, with visits to Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. He mentioned how Indonesia's unexpected backing reinforced India's stance against Pakistan's aggressive narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

