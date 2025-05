India and Indonesia Forge Strong Ties Against Terrorism Amid OIC Tensions

In a recent address, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty voiced worries about the impact of anti-India resolutions by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Indian Muslims. He praised Indonesia for backing India's stance on terrorism, successfully countering Pakistan's attempt to criticise India over the Kashmir issue during an OIC Parliamentary Union meeting in Jakarta.

Chakravorty queried why nations friendly to India, including OIC members, support such resolutions, underscoring that India hosts one of the world's largest Muslim populations. He called on OIC countries that hold amicable ties with India to reassess their approaches, and lauded Indonesia for thwarting Pakistan's push for criticism against India.

The ambassador highlighted India's strong anti-terrorism message resonating with Indonesia, a nation also impacted by terrorism. He noted India and Indonesia's shared experiences as countries with large Muslim populations, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration against terrorism. Chakravorty emphasized learning from Indonesia's anti-terror programs and de-radicalisation strategies.