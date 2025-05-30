India's Firm Stance: Engaging the World Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In a bold declaration in Jakarta, JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, heading a multi-party delegation, reiterated India's new resolve in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Emphasizing a robust response, Jha narrated India's proactive measures against terrorism and conveyed Prime Minister Modi's stance on the evolving situation, marking it as the 'new normal' for India.

Highlighting India's resilience, Jha explained how terrorist attempts to instigate communal disharmony were thwarted, showcasing India's maturity and harmony in handling such provocations. Addressing the diaspora, Jha claimed the conflict with Pakistan continued, asserting India's resolve to treat any hostile acts as acts of war.

The Pahalgam attack's global impact and India's consequential retaliation, including the destruction of terror camps, underscored India's assertiveness. The delegation, including leaders like Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Banerjee, reiterated that while India is not eyeing territorial expansion, it remains steadfast about security, stressing engagement over reclaiming PoK and dismissing terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)