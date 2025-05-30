Indian All-Party Delegation in Latvia: Fostering Global Alliances Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an all-party Indian delegation headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi visited the National Library in Riga, Latvia, paying homage to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi. The tribute, led by Kanimozhi and accompanied by other delegation members, highlighted the enduring influence of Gandhi's legacy.

Earlier, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with Latvian officials, including Andzejs Vilumsons, Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary, and Andrejs Pildegovics, the Ambassador of Special Tasks. The talks at the Latvian Saeima emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and reflected India's firm stance on global terrorism.

The visit, underscored by India's commitment to eliminating terrorism, was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata Kumar, who emphasized the importance of fostering a global alliance against the menace. The high-level visit marks a milestone in India-Latvia relations, following the establishment of a resident mission in Latvia last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)