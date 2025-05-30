Left Menu

Netanyahu's Health Under Scrutiny Amid Routine Examination

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will undergo a routine medical examination, requiring sedation. Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily assume his duties. This follows a series of health issues for Netanyahu, including surgeries and heart-related problems, raising concerns about his health transparency and protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:39 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo what his office describes as a 'routine medical examination' on Friday, during which he will be sedated. In his absence, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, serving as deputy prime minister, will temporarily assume the role of premier. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz will manage the security cabinet.

This check-up is part of an ongoing series of health challenges for the 75-year-old leader, which included prostate surgery in December. During that time, Levin also stepped in as acting premier. Netanyahu's health history over recent years has been fraught with surgeries, including a hernia operation under full anesthesia and the implantation of a pacemaker following heart issues. Despite a personal medical team's report in January 2023 declaring his health as 'completely normal,' concerns about his transparency regarding his medical status persist.

According to government protocols, prime ministers are urged to release annual health summaries. However, Netanyahu has not issued such a report between 2016 and 2023, and no official report has been released for this year. Though not legally binding, these protocols aim to ensure public awareness of leaders' health. The office of Netanyahu has yet to detail the duration of the upcoming examination or when he will return to his duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

