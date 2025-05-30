BJP MP Sarangi Highlights India's Stance on Terrorism and Economic Progress
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi addressed the Indian diaspora, underscoring India's position on cross-border terrorism, condemning Pakistan's propaganda, and emphasizing India's commitment to peace. She highlighted the economic contrasts between India and Pakistan, underscoring India's robust economic growth and development agenda amid the abrogation of Article 370.
- Country:
- Indonesia
BJP Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi recently engaged with the Indian diaspora, elucidating India's strategy against cross-border terrorism while exposing Pakistan's false narratives. Sarangi was part of a multi-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha aiming to convey India's stance on security to the international community.
Addressing a recent brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Sarangi emphasized India's preference for peace, citing the incident where families witnessed the deaths of their loved ones. She condemned Pakistan for fostering terrorism and highlighted the global necessity for peace.
Sarangi further discussed the significance of the abrogation of Article 370, which integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India, frustrating Pakistan. Emphasizing India's economic growth, Sarangi compared the country's $690 billion foreign exchange reserves to Pakistan's $15 billion, highlighting India's strides towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.
She noted the success of infrastructure initiatives like the Bharat Mala project and marked improvements in business rankings. Sarangi reiterated that development remains a core agenda of the Indian government, which intends to maintain stability and progress without disruptions.
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Objectionable Remarks Against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: BJP Criticized for Silence
SP Demands BJP Apology Over Minister's Insult to Heroine Col Sofiya Qureshi
INDIA Bloc Faces Internal Rifts: Chidambaram and BJP Leaders Weigh In
BJP Slams Congress for Questioning Army's Capabilities Amid Political Controversy
Bihar BJP Demands Jail for Rahul Gandhi Over Unauthorized Event