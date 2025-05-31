India's Assertive Stance: A New Era in Responding to Terrorism
BJP leader SS Ahluwalia highlighted Pakistan's past betrayals, like the Kargil War. India's approach to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has shifted since the Pahalgam attack. An all-party delegation, including Ahluwalia, emphasized India's proactive steps, like Operation Sindoor, and aims to inform global partners about India's resolutions against terrorism.
- Country:
- Sierra Leone
During a diplomatic engagement in Freetown, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia recalled Pakistan's repeated betrayals, notably the Kargil War post-Lahore Declaration, emphasizing India's effort for peaceful relations despite Pakistan's terror tactics to destabilize India.
Ahluwalia mentioned former PM Vajpayee's vision of turning geography-driven proximity into friendship despite Pakistan's repeated acts of terrorism, which have been met with India's firm responses, like Operation Sindoor. The delegation, featuring members such as BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and BJD MP Sasmit Patra, highlighted India's strategic shift post-Pahalgam attack.
Swaraj and Patra reflected on India's decisive retaliation against terrorism, with Swaraj noting India's resilience and proactive stance in international diplomacy. Patra recounted the poignant aftermath of terror incidents, stressing the operation's impact. The delegation, including diverse political figures, aims to reinforce India's steadfast resolve against terrorism on a global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Operation Sindoor: Drones and the Future of Warfare
Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm
Tensions Thaw: Sharif Calls for Conditional Peace Talks with India After Operation Sindoor
Our air force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.