India's Assertive Stance: A New Era in Responding to Terrorism

BJP leader SS Ahluwalia highlighted Pakistan's past betrayals, like the Kargil War. India's approach to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has shifted since the Pahalgam attack. An all-party delegation, including Ahluwalia, emphasized India's proactive steps, like Operation Sindoor, and aims to inform global partners about India's resolutions against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:26 IST
BJP leader and all-party delegation member SS Ahluwalia, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sierra Leone

During a diplomatic engagement in Freetown, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia recalled Pakistan's repeated betrayals, notably the Kargil War post-Lahore Declaration, emphasizing India's effort for peaceful relations despite Pakistan's terror tactics to destabilize India.

Ahluwalia mentioned former PM Vajpayee's vision of turning geography-driven proximity into friendship despite Pakistan's repeated acts of terrorism, which have been met with India's firm responses, like Operation Sindoor. The delegation, featuring members such as BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and BJD MP Sasmit Patra, highlighted India's strategic shift post-Pahalgam attack.

Swaraj and Patra reflected on India's decisive retaliation against terrorism, with Swaraj noting India's resilience and proactive stance in international diplomacy. Patra recounted the poignant aftermath of terror incidents, stressing the operation's impact. The delegation, including diverse political figures, aims to reinforce India's steadfast resolve against terrorism on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

