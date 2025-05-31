India Demands Action as Tensions Rise Despite Pakistan Ceasefire Request

Former Minister of External Affairs and Congress leader Salman Khurshid has criticized continued ceasefire violations from Pakistan, attributing this to a lack of control over its military. Speaking as part of an All-Party Delegation, Khurshid pointed to internal discord within Pakistan, highlighting power struggles within the military and the civilian government's failure to assert authority. He praised India for its restraint and patience in the face of provocation.

Khurshid detailed the situation, explaining that shelling across the border continued for several hours, underscoring Pakistan's apparent inability to enforce a ceasefire. India, he clarified, did not initiate contact; it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who requested a ceasefire after facing substantial losses. In response, India temporarily halted its military actions under 'Operation Sindoor.'

Addressing the Indian community in Jakarta, Khurshid refuted claims that India was first to suggest a ceasefire, describing such assertions as baseless. He reiterated the significance of India's aspirations to greatness, free from external distractions. Emphasizing the unity of the all-party delegation, Khurshid stressed India's unwavering demand for Pakistan to abandon terrorism, a message carried by leaders from various political parties.

