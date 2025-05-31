Tragic Cycle Continues: Balochistan's Ongoing 'Kill and Dump' Operations

In a tragic continuation of violence in Balochistan, Darman Baloch, the son of Rahim Bakhsh, was forcibly taken by Frontier Corps personnel in Awaran district on May 27, 2025. After being briefly detained at an FC camp, he vanished, only to be discovered dead on May 30 with severe mutilations in the Kohro area.

Darman, the primary provider for his family, fell victim to what rights groups describe as 'kill and dump' operations, a recurring issue in Balochistan. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned this act, blaming Pakistani forces for his death and calling for justice to highlight the cycle of targeted attacks against Baloch civilians.

Human rights organizations have long criticized the escalating state-led violence in the region. Groups like the BYC, Paank, and the Baloch Women Forum urge international bodies, including the United Nations, to demand accountability from Pakistani authorities and investigate these egregious human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)