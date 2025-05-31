Left Menu

Tragic Cycle Continues: Balochistan's Ongoing 'Kill and Dump' Operations

The case of Darman Baloch, who was forcibly disappeared and later found dead, highlights the systemic human rights abuses in Balochistan. Advocacy groups condemn the cycle of violence and call for international intervention to address enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:42 IST
Tragic Cycle Continues: Balochistan's Ongoing 'Kill and Dump' Operations
Darman Baloch (Image: X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic continuation of violence in Balochistan, Darman Baloch, the son of Rahim Bakhsh, was forcibly taken by Frontier Corps personnel in Awaran district on May 27, 2025. After being briefly detained at an FC camp, he vanished, only to be discovered dead on May 30 with severe mutilations in the Kohro area.

Darman, the primary provider for his family, fell victim to what rights groups describe as 'kill and dump' operations, a recurring issue in Balochistan. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned this act, blaming Pakistani forces for his death and calling for justice to highlight the cycle of targeted attacks against Baloch civilians.

Human rights organizations have long criticized the escalating state-led violence in the region. Groups like the BYC, Paank, and the Baloch Women Forum urge international bodies, including the United Nations, to demand accountability from Pakistani authorities and investigate these egregious human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025