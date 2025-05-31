Left Menu

India's Gift: New School Building Strengthens Education in Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu officially handed over a newly constructed school building to Shree Mahendra Secondary School in Achham District, Nepal. Built with a financial grant from the Government of India, the infrastructure aims to bolster education for over 400 students, enhancing the region's overall learning environment.

School in Nepal opened with Indian aid (Image/Indian embassy in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant boost to regional education, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has formally handed over a new school building to Shree Mahendra Secondary School in Achham District, Nepal. The structure, completed with financial assistance from the Government of India, was unveiled in a ceremony attended by local officials and representatives from both countries.

The Government of India's grant, amounting to NRs 32.40 million under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative, facilitated the construction of the building. It houses classrooms, a laboratory, a computer room, administrative offices, a library, and gender-specific restrooms. Additionally, the grant provided the necessary furniture and computers to support the school's modern educational needs.

The handover ceremony highlighted the Indo-Nepal collaboration through High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). Since 2003, India has launched over 573 HICDPs in various sectors across Nepal, emphasizing the close cooperative ties between the two nations. Key local and Indian representatives expressed optimism that the upgraded facilities will significantly contribute to the educational advancement of more than 400 students, 65% of whom are girls.

