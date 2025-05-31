India's Gift: New School Building Strengthens Education in Nepal

In a significant boost to regional education, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has formally handed over a new school building to Shree Mahendra Secondary School in Achham District, Nepal. The structure, completed with financial assistance from the Government of India, was unveiled in a ceremony attended by local officials and representatives from both countries.

The Government of India's grant, amounting to NRs 32.40 million under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative, facilitated the construction of the building. It houses classrooms, a laboratory, a computer room, administrative offices, a library, and gender-specific restrooms. Additionally, the grant provided the necessary furniture and computers to support the school's modern educational needs.

The handover ceremony highlighted the Indo-Nepal collaboration through High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). Since 2003, India has launched over 573 HICDPs in various sectors across Nepal, emphasizing the close cooperative ties between the two nations. Key local and Indian representatives expressed optimism that the upgraded facilities will significantly contribute to the educational advancement of more than 400 students, 65% of whom are girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)