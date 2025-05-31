ADNOC Champions Future Innovators in AI Schools Challenge

Abu Dhabi hosted the finals of ADNOC's 'STEM for Life: Future of AI Schools Challenge' at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, aimed at equipping UAE students with skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology. The challenge, part of ADNOC's broader STEM initiative, drew considerable attention with prominent figures like Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri in attendance.

The challenge, launched in January 2025, attracted 14,500 applicants from 351 schools, with students and teachers collaborating to devise AI solutions. The final event featured 80 students across 27 teams showcasing innovative projects like automated greywater purification systems and smart farming solutions.

ADNOC's initiative aligns with the UAE's goal to emerge as a global AI leader by 2031. It integrates AI into the national academic curriculum for the 2025-26 year, further establishing ADNOC's commitment to fostering the next generation of AI-driven innovators. Since 2018, ADNOC's STEM program has reached over 351,000 youth, signifying a robust commitment to educational advancement.