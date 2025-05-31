Left Menu

ADNOC Champions Future Innovators in AI Schools Challenge

ADNOC's 'STEM for Life: Future of AI Schools Challenge' empowers UAE students with AI skills. The finals held in Abu Dhabi saw 80 students compete with innovative AI solutions. This initiative supports the UAE's vision for AI leadership by 2031 and integrates AI into the curriculum by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:42 IST
ADNOC Champions Future Innovators in AI Schools Challenge
ADNOC expands its STEM Education Programme to empower UAE students in AI (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi hosted the finals of ADNOC's 'STEM for Life: Future of AI Schools Challenge' at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, aimed at equipping UAE students with skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology. The challenge, part of ADNOC's broader STEM initiative, drew considerable attention with prominent figures like Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri in attendance.

The challenge, launched in January 2025, attracted 14,500 applicants from 351 schools, with students and teachers collaborating to devise AI solutions. The final event featured 80 students across 27 teams showcasing innovative projects like automated greywater purification systems and smart farming solutions.

ADNOC's initiative aligns with the UAE's goal to emerge as a global AI leader by 2031. It integrates AI into the national academic curriculum for the 2025-26 year, further establishing ADNOC's commitment to fostering the next generation of AI-driven innovators. Since 2018, ADNOC's STEM program has reached over 351,000 youth, signifying a robust commitment to educational advancement.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025