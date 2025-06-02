India's United Front Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Mission to Liberia

India's Group 4 all-party parliamentary delegation recently visited Liberia, emphatically presenting a united stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. As part of a global outreach, senior leaders underscored India's pivotal role as an advocate for peace and counter-terrorism measures worldwide.

Indian Ambassador to Liberia, Sujan Chinoy, remarked on the importance of the multi-nation parliamentary visit, asserting that it symbolizes India's unity and firm stance against terrorism. Chinoy referred to the April Pahalgam terror attack as a national tragedy that claimed innocent lives, extending condolences to the victims.

Chinoy hailed the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted terrorist hideouts and militants. Amid rising tensions, India responded robustly, compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. Delegation leader Shrikant Shinde echoed these sentiments, highlighting India's global peace mission under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Senior BJP MP SS Ahluwalia expressed concerns over Pakistan's use of religion to perpetrate terrorism, noting the acknowledgment by Islamic nations of this misuse. The delegation's mission in Liberia demonstrated India's moral leadership in counter-terrorism and aimed to reinforce bilateral relations. MPs also addressed the necessity of global collaboration to combat terrorism.