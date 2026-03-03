Left Menu

Militant Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh: A Step Towards Peace

A ULFA-I insurgent surrendered to security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. After a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and police, he was persuaded to surrender. The insurgent, Bitul Baruah, was found with a pistol and ammunition and taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An insurgent associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) faction surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. The militant, Bitul Baruah, was cornered and subsequently persuaded to lay down arms.

The operation was part of a coordinated effort by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, and local police. Acting on reliable intelligence, the security team approached the insurgent in the area of Horu Chinghan and initiated dialogue to encourage his surrender.

Authorities confirmed that Baruah, who held the rank of self-styled 2nd Lieutenant, was found in possession of a .40 calibre pistol with a magazine and two rounds of ammunition. He was taken into custody at the COB Noglo, marking a significant event in efforts toward regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

