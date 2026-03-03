Militant Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh: A Step Towards Peace

An insurgent associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) faction surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. The militant, Bitul Baruah, was cornered and subsequently persuaded to lay down arms.

The operation was part of a coordinated effort by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, and local police. Acting on reliable intelligence, the security team approached the insurgent in the area of Horu Chinghan and initiated dialogue to encourage his surrender.

Authorities confirmed that Baruah, who held the rank of self-styled 2nd Lieutenant, was found in possession of a .40 calibre pistol with a magazine and two rounds of ammunition. He was taken into custody at the COB Noglo, marking a significant event in efforts toward regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)