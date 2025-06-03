India and Norway Collaborate to Build First Indigenous Polar Research Vessel

India has embarked on a landmark collaboration with Norway to construct its first-ever indigenous Polar Research Vessel (PRV), a move set to bolster the nation's shipbuilding prowess and scientific research capabilities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), inked between India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Norway's Kongsberg, was witnessed by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at the Norshipping 2025 maritime trade fair in Oslo.

Minister Sonowal declared the agreement a testament to India's commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development. He emphasized the strategic importance of the vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to enhance research in polar regions. This initiative not only supports the 'Make in India' campaign but also strengthens India's role in global climate research and oceanography.

The signing of the MoU signifies a milestone for India's shipbuilding sector, promising a significant transfer of design expertise from Kongsberg. The PRV, to be constructed in Kolkata, will support India's scientific missions in the Arctic and Antarctic, aligning with the Ministry of Earth Sciences' goal of augmenting India's polar research capabilities. The collaboration extends to furthering maritime relations with Norway and advancing India's aspirations for a sustainable maritime future. (ANI)