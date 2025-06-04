India's Global Anti-Terror Campaign Receives Robust International Support

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader, V Muraleedharan, has described India's international campaign against state-sponsored terrorism as both productive and meaningful. A multi-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule visited South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Qatar to garner global support against terrorism.

During the visit, Muraleedharan noted a consensus among international partners supporting India's efforts, stressing the need for a worldwide initiative to combat terrorism in all its forms. The delegation engaged in significant discussions with various leaders, including a constructive meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty.

The visit included a briefing on India's response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. Supriya Sule emphasized continued efforts to normalize ties with Pakistan and appreciated the Egyptian leadership's solidarity with India during this challenging period.