Egypt's Diplomatic Endeavors: Bridging Ties with India

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy emphasizes Egypt's pioneering role at the UN in defining terrorism. He calls for translating high-level diplomatic efforts into decisive actions. Fahmy advocates for political delegations from Egypt to engage with India, reflecting on the importance of robust bilateral relations.

04-06-2025
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Nabil Fahmy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Nabil Fahmy highlighted Egypt's proactive stance at the United Nations in defining and combating terrorism. Fahmy asserted the importance of translating high-level diplomatic dialogues led by Prime Minister Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi into tangible, concrete steps.

Fahmy further suggested sending Egyptian delegations of varied political backgrounds to India to foster understanding and discussion about regional issues, including developments in the Arab world, the Middle East, and Africa, showcasing Egypt's strategic influence.

Fahmy lauded the significant achievement of welcoming a multi-party Indian delegation to Egypt, which underscored the comprehensive representation of Indian opinions and strengthened the longstanding economic and political relations between the two nations.

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

