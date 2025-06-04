Left Menu

Lawmakers Urge Enhanced U.S. AI Security Amid Rising Chinese Threat

Key U.S. lawmakers call on the Department of Commerce to bolster AI safety measures against China's growing AI capabilities. Emphasizing the need for strategic foresight and collaboration, the appeal underscores national security risks and aims to maintain leadership in AI innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:41 IST
Lawmakers Urge Enhanced U.S. AI Security Amid Rising Chinese Threat
Representative Image (Source: @committeeonccp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid rising concerns over China's advancements in artificial intelligence, key U.S. lawmakers are pushing for enhanced safety measures. Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) have urged the Department of Commerce to expand the responsibilities of the U.S. AI Safety Institute (AISI) to address national security risks emanating from China's AI developments.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the legislators emphasized the urgent need for better understanding and preparation for China's AI progress, highlighting the upcoming launch of DeepSeek's R1 model as a significant concern. The lawmakers noted multiple national security threats, such as potential data funneling to China, manipulation of AI outputs, and risks of U.S. AI technology theft.

The legislators further underscored the importance of the AISI's expertise and industry collaborations in the U.S. strategic effort to counterbalance China's AI trajectory. They called for a comprehensive government strategy, fostering AISI's technical prowess to maintain U.S. leadership in AI, by evaluating, comparing, and protecting against risks posed by China's AI industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

