The World Uyghur Congress took to social media platform X to spotlight the continued oppression in China while honoring the nonviolent pro-democracy protesters slain in 1989. Their post drew parallels between the human rights violations in East Turkistan and the violent crackdown in Beijing, underscoring Tiananmen's enduring significance for the Uyghur community.

On the Tiananmen Square Massacre anniversary, the WUC paid homage to thousands of peaceful demonstrators, predominantly students, who were killed by the Chinese government. The WUC stressed that demands for fundamental rights, whether from Han Chinese or Uyghurs, are perceived by the Chinese regime as destabilizing threats, with oppressive methods developed in Beijing later used in East Turkistan.

Calling for international solidarity, the WUC asserted that the Tiananmen narrative lives on due to a persistent pattern of violent repression impacting millions across China. The Uyghur population in Xinjiang has experienced severe abuses, with over a million arbitrarily detained in 're-education' camps since 2017. Reports of indoctrination, torture, forced labor, and demographic suppression have prompted global outrage and calls for accountability.

