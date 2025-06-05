Left Menu

World Uyghur Congress Calls for Justice on Tiananmen Anniversary

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) used social media to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, connecting its legacy to ongoing human rights violations against Uyghurs in China. References were made to the oppressive tactics originating in Beijing, now employed in Xinjiang, urging global action against such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:25 IST
World Uyghur Congress Calls for Justice on Tiananmen Anniversary
Representative Image (Image: X@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Uyghur Congress took to social media platform X to spotlight the continued oppression in China while honoring the nonviolent pro-democracy protesters slain in 1989. Their post drew parallels between the human rights violations in East Turkistan and the violent crackdown in Beijing, underscoring Tiananmen's enduring significance for the Uyghur community.

On the Tiananmen Square Massacre anniversary, the WUC paid homage to thousands of peaceful demonstrators, predominantly students, who were killed by the Chinese government. The WUC stressed that demands for fundamental rights, whether from Han Chinese or Uyghurs, are perceived by the Chinese regime as destabilizing threats, with oppressive methods developed in Beijing later used in East Turkistan.

Calling for international solidarity, the WUC asserted that the Tiananmen narrative lives on due to a persistent pattern of violent repression impacting millions across China. The Uyghur population in Xinjiang has experienced severe abuses, with over a million arbitrarily detained in 're-education' camps since 2017. Reports of indoctrination, torture, forced labor, and demographic suppression have prompted global outrage and calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025