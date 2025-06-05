Wild Poliovirus Case Sparks Renewed Urgency in Pakistan's Eradication Efforts

In a concerning development for Pakistan's health initiatives, the first case of wild poliovirus has been confirmed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region this year. The Diamer district transmission raises Pakistan's 2025 poliovirus tally to 11, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory verified reports. This incident marks a first for Gilgit-Baltistan, elevating alarm among health officials amid the nation's persistent eradication struggle.

Following the end of its third national polio vaccination campaign, which spanned from May 26 to June 2 and reached over 45 million children under five, the country grapples with maintaining public health safety. With polio endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, worldwide scrutiny accompanies each new case, with health authorities reinforcing vaccination's critical role in prevention.

Officials underscore the necessity for comprehensive immunization coverage in light of the recent case, urging parents to ensure their children complete scheduled vaccines. This pressing reminder coincides with ongoing community outreach, even as field teams endure attacks, such as a recent assault in Nushki, Balochistan, that resulted in the death of a police escort. In the aftermath, top government figures reiterated their support for health workers and the national eradication mission.