India Leads in Climate and Health Initiatives at BRICS Forum

At the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia, Brazil, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh showcased India's significant progress in climate action. Singh stressed that India has successfully decoupled its economic growth from emissions, highlighting a 36% reduction in emission intensity from 2005 to 2020.

Addressing the forum, Singh noted India's installation of 232 gigawatts of non-fossil electric capacity, achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution ahead of schedule. He urged BRICS nations to support international sustainability initiatives, hoping for a pivotal COP30 in Brazil for global adaptation and resilience efforts.

On healthcare, Singh highlighted India's world's largest health insurance program, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. The forum also discussed economic development, AI cooperation, and multilateral peace reforms, under the leadership of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

