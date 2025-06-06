Left Menu

Putin and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a detailed phone discussion on US-Iran nuclear talks, Ukraine conflict, and Russia-US cooperation. The dialogue emphasized Russia’s pivotal role in advancing diplomatic efforts, despite US concerns over Ukrainian actions and military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:42 IST
Putin and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Ukraine Tensions
Aide to the Russian President, Yury Ushakov (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump engaged in a comprehensive telephonic conversation to deliberate on a range of crucial international issues. Key among these was the deadlock in US-Iran discussions concerning the nuclear programme, with Trump seeking Russian intervention for progress.

The dialogue unfolded against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Ukraine, with Putin briefing Trump on the recent round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. Ushakov, aide to President Putin, noted that Trump was not pre-informed about military airfield strikes, a point of contention between the nations.

Beyond Ukraine, the leaders explored the prospects of revitalizing Russia-US cooperation across diverse sectors, expressing mutual commitment to maintaining open communication lines. Both presidents lauded the diplomatic efforts of Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, underscoring a shared resolve to navigate the intricate geopolitical landscape collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025