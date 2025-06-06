Putin and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Ukraine Tensions

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump engaged in a comprehensive telephonic conversation to deliberate on a range of crucial international issues. Key among these was the deadlock in US-Iran discussions concerning the nuclear programme, with Trump seeking Russian intervention for progress.

The dialogue unfolded against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Ukraine, with Putin briefing Trump on the recent round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. Ushakov, aide to President Putin, noted that Trump was not pre-informed about military airfield strikes, a point of contention between the nations.

Beyond Ukraine, the leaders explored the prospects of revitalizing Russia-US cooperation across diverse sectors, expressing mutual commitment to maintaining open communication lines. Both presidents lauded the diplomatic efforts of Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, underscoring a shared resolve to navigate the intricate geopolitical landscape collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)