India-Central Asia Dialogue: United Front Against Terrorism
The 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue ended with a strong condemnation of terrorism and a commitment to enhance regional cooperation. Ministers stressed accountability for terrorism sponsors and emphasized strengthening UN-led counterterrorism strategies. They voiced support for a stable Afghanistan and highlighted collaboration in capacity building and education.
The fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue concluded with a unified condemnation of terrorism and a strengthened commitment to regional cooperation, in the wake of the deadly April 22 Pahalgham terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The dialogue saw ministers from India and five Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—reaffirming their resolve to fight terrorism in all its manifestations. They emphasized that entities responsible for terrorist activities should face justice.
In a joint statement, the ministers denounced the Pahalgham attack in unequivocal terms, reiterating the necessity of holding accountable those who shelter, finance, or orchestrate terrorism. They called for the adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and stressed the importance of global counterterrorism initiatives led by the United Nations, in alignment with UNSC resolutions and FATF standards.
The dialogue underscored the critical need for ongoing consultations among National Security Councils of India and Central Asian nations. It highlighted India's efforts in capacity building, particularly in drug law enforcement and counter-financing of terrorism. The ministers also expressed unified support for a peaceful Afghanistan and lauded youth exchange programs as vital cultural bridges. Plans for a future India-Central Asia Summit were discussed, paving the way for continued mutual collaboration and dialogue.
