India and Germany Forge Stronger Ties Against Terrorism

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran openly criticized Pakistan and urged the nation to dismantle terror groups operating from its soil. He praised the visit to Germany, highlighting the country's robust support for India after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Saran noted Germany as a key ally in Europe, with relations on the rise. He emphasized Germany's role in combating terrorism through financial scrutiny and diplomatic channels involving the IMF, World Bank, and FATF. Saran stressed the need for Germany to deliver a steadfast message to Pakistan's military establishment regarding the futility of terrorism.

Saran highlighted the evolving partnership between India and Germany under Chancellor Merz, marking a significant positive shift compared to previous German coalitions. The Indian delegation met with Germany's Federal Foreign Minister to reinforce ties and discuss terrorism concerns, following diplomatic talks in Belgium addressing Pakistan's military-terrorist nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)