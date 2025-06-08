Trump Deploys National Guard Amid Immigration Raid Protests in LA

US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum to deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles amid escalating protests sparked by immigration enforcement raids, CNN has reported. Tensions are rising between federal authorities and demonstrators who criticize the actions as 'mass chaos' and 'paramilitary operations' aimed at immigrant communities.

The protests were triggered on Friday after numerous individuals were detained during raids across Los Angeles. In response, the Department of Defense has mobilized the National Guard to assist federal law enforcement. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth labeled the demonstrations as 'violent mob assaults' aimed at blocking the removal of 'criminal illegal aliens' while warning of potential deployment of Marines if violence escalates.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the deployment as crucial in addressing what she termed an 'invasion of illegal criminals,' faulting California's Democratic leadership for fostering lawlessness. Conversely, California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the federal response as 'purposefully inflammatory,' arguing it would erode public trust and exacerbate economic harm.

Despite mostly peaceful protests in downtown Los Angeles, tensions escalated in regions like Paramount and Compton, where violence erupted. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department noted increased agitation among crowds, including instances of vandalism and arson. Law enforcement deployed riot gear and smoke bombs to manage the unrest.

Amid these tensions, notable figures like David Huerta, president of the SEIU California, faced arrest on allegations of obstructing federal agents. Huerta decried the raids as unjust after being treated for injuries. The LAPD distanced itself from federal actions, emphasizing a commitment to public safety and community trust without engaging in mass deportations.

Critics like the ACLU blasted the raids as a 'vile paramilitary operation,' urging elected officials to safeguard the rights and safety of all residents. Friday's raids reportedly arrested 44 people and targeted various sites, including a Fashion District business accused of document fraud. As tensions persist, law enforcement continues to monitor potentially violent protestors countywide.