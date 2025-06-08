Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: UAE's Diplomatic Efforts at the BRICS Forum

UAE's delegation, led by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, focuses on fortifying parliamentary ties and bilateral relations with Brazil and Belarus at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Strategic partnerships in advanced technology, energy, and economic investment are highlighted, alongside invitations for further diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:05 IST
Strengthening Bonds: UAE's Diplomatic Efforts at the BRICS Forum
Flag of UAE . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], June 8 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC) of the UAE, held discussions with Senator Davi Alcolumbre, President of the Brazilian Senate, during the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at the National Congress in Brasilia. The meeting, attended by FNC member Sara Falaknaz and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE's Ambassador to Brazil, was marked by a mutual interest in reinforcing parliamentary ties.

Senator Alcolumbre commended the UAE delegation for its active participation in the forum and highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations to foster cooperation. He acknowledged the UAE's substantial contributions to regional and international economic development and transparency. Al Nuaimi reiterated the strategic nature of UAE-Brazil relations, emphasizing collaboration in sectors like advanced technology, energy, and economic investment to establish sustainable partnerships.

Furthermore, Al Nuaimi delivered an official letter from FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash to the Brazilian Senate President, inviting him to visit the UAE. In another crucial meeting, Al Nuaimi engaged with Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission for Foreign Affairs and National Security of Belarus, reinforcing the growing UAE-Belarus relations. Both sides explored enhancing parliamentary cooperation and maintaining dialogues on mutual interests to achieve shared strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025