Strengthening Bonds: UAE's Diplomatic Efforts at the BRICS Forum

Brasilia [Brazil], June 8 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC) of the UAE, held discussions with Senator Davi Alcolumbre, President of the Brazilian Senate, during the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at the National Congress in Brasilia. The meeting, attended by FNC member Sara Falaknaz and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE's Ambassador to Brazil, was marked by a mutual interest in reinforcing parliamentary ties.

Senator Alcolumbre commended the UAE delegation for its active participation in the forum and highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations to foster cooperation. He acknowledged the UAE's substantial contributions to regional and international economic development and transparency. Al Nuaimi reiterated the strategic nature of UAE-Brazil relations, emphasizing collaboration in sectors like advanced technology, energy, and economic investment to establish sustainable partnerships.

Furthermore, Al Nuaimi delivered an official letter from FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash to the Brazilian Senate President, inviting him to visit the UAE. In another crucial meeting, Al Nuaimi engaged with Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission for Foreign Affairs and National Security of Belarus, reinforcing the growing UAE-Belarus relations. Both sides explored enhancing parliamentary cooperation and maintaining dialogues on mutual interests to achieve shared strategic goals.

