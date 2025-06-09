Tensions Escalate as Trump and Newsom Clash Over Federal Intervention in Los Angeles

President Donald J. Trump has publicly criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for what he describes as their mismanagement of ongoing unrest in Los Angeles. In a social media post, Trump insisted that both leaders owe the public an apology for their 'absolutely horrible job.' The message has gained substantial attention online, including a share by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In contrast, Governor Newsom took to social media to condemn Trump's authorization of federal troop deployment without consultation. Newsom accused the president of increasing tensions through his unilateral actions, claiming they have necessitated further local enforcement efforts to stabilize the situation. The debate intensifies over federal versus state jurisdiction in law enforcement matters.

Amid the uproar, Trump has called for decisive federal intervention to handle what he describes as an invasion by illegal immigrants, raising the stakes in the ongoing political standoff. As protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids flare, Trump intends to restore order, urging citizens to stay informed on developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)