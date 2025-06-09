Tensions Escalate as Trump and Newsom Clash Over Federal Intervention in Los Angeles
In a heated exchange, President Trump and Governor Newsom exchanged accusations over the deployment of federal troops in Los Angeles. Trump criticized state leadership for handling ongoing protests, while Newsom condemned Trump's actions as destabilizing. The confrontation provoked wide discussion over federal and state roles in law enforcement.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald J. Trump has publicly criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for what he describes as their mismanagement of ongoing unrest in Los Angeles. In a social media post, Trump insisted that both leaders owe the public an apology for their 'absolutely horrible job.' The message has gained substantial attention online, including a share by entrepreneur Elon Musk.
In contrast, Governor Newsom took to social media to condemn Trump's authorization of federal troop deployment without consultation. Newsom accused the president of increasing tensions through his unilateral actions, claiming they have necessitated further local enforcement efforts to stabilize the situation. The debate intensifies over federal versus state jurisdiction in law enforcement matters.
Amid the uproar, Trump has called for decisive federal intervention to handle what he describes as an invasion by illegal immigrants, raising the stakes in the ongoing political standoff. As protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids flare, Trump intends to restore order, urging citizens to stay informed on developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Newsom
- LosAngeles
- California
- FederalIntervention
- Protests
- ICE
- NationalGuard
- Immigration
- Riots
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains and Falling Onion Prices
Tragic Collapse: Sub-Inspector's Life Lost Under Office Debris
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Caste Census: A Step Towards Equitable Social Justice