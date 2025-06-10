Left Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Remarks Ignite U.S.-Pakistan Tensions over Afghan Exit

Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Washington, blames U.S. and regional factors for Pakistan's security woes, alleging American withdrawal from Afghanistan left military gear accessible to terrorists. He urges international cooperation against extremism without addressing Pakistan's controversial role. Critics warn Zardari's remarks could strain Afghanistan-Pakistan ties.

During his visit to Washington, Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a diplomatic stir with remarks implicating the U.S. and regional issues in exacerbating Pakistan's security problems. He criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, suggesting it inadvertently armed terrorist factions with abandoned military equipment.

Highlighting the persistent focus on terrorism and regional dynamics in U.S.-Pakistan relations, Zardari called for enhanced global cooperation to tackle terrorism. Notably, he did not confront accusations of Pakistan's past role in nurturing extremist groups within its vicinity.

As the Islamic Emirate has yet to counter Zardari's claims, analysts like Mohammad Zalmai Afghan Yar have cautioned against Pakistan's rhetoric, hinting it may destabilize fragile regional ties. Despite recent diplomatic upgrades between Kabul and Islamabad, the outcome of this renewed diplomatic dialogue remains uncertain.

