During his visit to Washington, Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a diplomatic stir with remarks implicating the U.S. and regional issues in exacerbating Pakistan's security problems. He criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, suggesting it inadvertently armed terrorist factions with abandoned military equipment.

Highlighting the persistent focus on terrorism and regional dynamics in U.S.-Pakistan relations, Zardari called for enhanced global cooperation to tackle terrorism. Notably, he did not confront accusations of Pakistan's past role in nurturing extremist groups within its vicinity.

As the Islamic Emirate has yet to counter Zardari's claims, analysts like Mohammad Zalmai Afghan Yar have cautioned against Pakistan's rhetoric, hinting it may destabilize fragile regional ties. Despite recent diplomatic upgrades between Kabul and Islamabad, the outcome of this renewed diplomatic dialogue remains uncertain.

