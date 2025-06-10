Left Menu

India and Europe Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Shifts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized Europe's growing interest in deepening ties with India amid a global shift towards self-reliance. Speaking in Belgium, he noted Europe's move towards strategic autonomy, likening it to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He underscored the importance of strengthening diplomatic and economic cooperation with Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:04 IST
India and Europe Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Shifts
EAM S. Jaishankar in Brussels, Belgium (Image: X @DrSJaishankar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant address to the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored Europe's escalating interest in fortifying relationships with India. This drive comes amid a reshaping global landscape and a collective push towards self-reliance, he remarked.

Reflecting on the geopolitical shifts, Jaishankar likened Europe's growing quest for strategic independence to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat movement. 'The world is heading in a direction where countries, including Europe, are recognizing the need for greater self-reliance,' he said, adding that Europe must address its own challenges independently.

Jaishankar highlighted a landmark shift in Europe's external relations, emphasizing the necessity for robust partnerships with countries like India. He acknowledged the critical role of the Indian diaspora and reiterated Belgium's longstanding partnership with India, noting robust political foundations and intentions for deeper economic and social cooperation.

His address followed discussions with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts. The visit coincided with notable diplomatic activities, including the detention of Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi in Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025