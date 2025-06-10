India and Europe Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Shifts

In a significant address to the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored Europe's escalating interest in fortifying relationships with India. This drive comes amid a reshaping global landscape and a collective push towards self-reliance, he remarked.

Reflecting on the geopolitical shifts, Jaishankar likened Europe's growing quest for strategic independence to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat movement. 'The world is heading in a direction where countries, including Europe, are recognizing the need for greater self-reliance,' he said, adding that Europe must address its own challenges independently.

Jaishankar highlighted a landmark shift in Europe's external relations, emphasizing the necessity for robust partnerships with countries like India. He acknowledged the critical role of the Indian diaspora and reiterated Belgium's longstanding partnership with India, noting robust political foundations and intentions for deeper economic and social cooperation.

His address followed discussions with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts. The visit coincided with notable diplomatic activities, including the detention of Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi in Belgium.

