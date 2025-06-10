Tharoor Hails 'Remarkable' Talks with US VP Amidst Global Outreach

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, spearheading an all-party parliamentary delegation to the United States, termed their engagement with US Vice President JD Vance as 'remarkable'. Tharoor, speaking to media personnel, emphasized the productive nature of the talks, expressing satisfaction with the interaction.

Tharoor detailed the meeting with Vance, noting the challenges of scheduling amidst his engagements with the Chinese president and the German Chancellor. Despite the busy agenda, the conversation allowed the Indian side to convey critical points and receive valuable feedback, which Tharoor described as fulfilling and successful.

The delegation's visit to the US forms a part of India's global outreach program against terrorism, including discussions on Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam attack. This visit was one of seven organized by India's central government, underlining the nation's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)