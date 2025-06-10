India's Diplomatic Triumph: Tharoor's Assertive Stance Highlights National Unity

On Tuesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor underscored India's commitment to development and its disciplined stance against terrorism, directing a stern warning to Pakistan about retaliatory actions should provocations persist. His message came amidst the news of an all-party delegation that effectively communicated India's anti-terrorism resolve to the international community.

In a press briefing post his international return, Tharoor articulated India's stance: "We categorically stated to Pakistan that retaliatory measures would be taken upon their aggression, yet a halt in their provocations would yield reciprocal restraint from India." This diplomatic communication has been widely respected by global partners, appreciating India's calm and collected approach amidst tensions.

Elaborating on this, Tharoor mentioned that international counterparts grasped India's peace-oriented strategy, emphasizing development and focusing on the progression of its people. "While India seeks advancement, terrorist attacks disrupt this mission, necessitating our firm responses," he asserted. Tharoor contrasted India's extensive diplomatic mileage against Pakistan's limited outreach, reinforcing India's dominance in global diplomacy.

Tharoor highlighted the diverse and united front of the delegation in sharing India's diplomatic objectives, expressing anticipation for an upcoming dialogue with Prime Minister Modi. He remarked, "We are thrilled by the initiative, and PM Modi's engagement with our efforts." Describing the delegation's overseas engagements, Tharoor lauded the substantive meetings and a shared understanding from international entities regarding India's situation.

Concluding his remarks, Tharoor celebrated the success of the diplomatic mission, indicated by supportive receptions from officials and thought leaders worldwide. "Our mission not only underscored the unity cutting across political factions but also effectively conveyed our strategies to officials, opinion influencers, and the diaspora, marking our global outreach following Operation Sindoor as a profound success," Tharoor stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)