India and EU: Forging Deeper Ties Through Trade and Technology

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to a balanced Free Trade Agreement with the EU, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships. Meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, discussions focused on mutual growth, security, and combating terrorism. India and EU aim to enhance cooperation and adopt a Strategic Agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:29 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has voiced India's support for finalizing an ambitious and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU). Speaking at a joint press conference with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of deepening ties between the two powerful entities.

During his visit to Brussels, Jaishankar noted the positive dialogues he had with EU representatives, emphasizing on various topics such as defense, maritime security, cyber, and space issues. He stressed the importance of cooperation, given both sides are democratic and pluralistic societies. The meetings were aimed at strengthening strategic relations amid shifting global dynamics.

The minister addressed the urgency of mutual efforts to combat terrorism and underscored the necessity of international collaboration in this realm. Jaishankar also praised EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's condemnation of a recent terrorist attack in India and reiterated the focus on enhancing trade, technology, and security partnerships. The discussions aim to not only bolster the India-EU relationship but also explore new areas for collaboration ahead of the forthcoming summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

