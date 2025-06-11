Left Menu

Crisis Looms: Declining Aid Threatens Afghan Survival

The World Food Programme (WFP) warns that declining aid jeopardizes many Afghans reliant on food aid amid acute hunger. With operations severely impacted by funding shortfalls, over 23 million face food insecurity. WFP urges global donors to sustain support as the economic situation deteriorates under Taliban rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:13 IST
Crisis Looms: Declining Aid Threatens Afghan Survival
Afghans rely on food aid as hunger crisis deepens (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), food aid serves as a crucial lifeline for the Afghan population enduring severe hunger, as reported by Khaama Press. Posted on social media on June 10, the agency emphasized the need for continued aid to support vulnerable Afghan communities.

The WFP's dedicated teams traverse challenging terrains and remote mountainous regions to deliver essential food supplies. The organization stated, "For many Afghans facing hunger, this food is their only hope of survival."

However, significant funding cuts have hindered the WFP's operations significantly. Khaama Press highlighted that these essential services have been instrumental in averting famine over recent years, yet more than 23 million Afghans now confront serious food insecurity. This crisis exacerbates due to prolonged conflict, economic instability, and climate-related disasters.

The aid shortfall occurs amidst escalating economic difficulties under the Taliban administration. Four years into their governance, Afghan citizens face high unemployment rates, surging food prices, and declining international aid. In rural and isolated regions, millions rely on humanitarian assistance for survival. The WFP, along with other aid organizations, has consistently appealed to the international community to increase financial contributions.

WFP warns that without immediate funding, more Afghan lives are critically endangered in the upcoming months. Humanitarian agencies continue their calls to global donors, urging them not to neglect Afghanistan's most vulnerable populations, for whom even a single truckload of food may signify survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025