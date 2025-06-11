Left Menu

Netanyahu and Milei Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Argentine President Javier Milei in Jerusalem, strengthening ties and discussing mutual support amid ongoing regional conflicts. Both leaders highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation and the impact of market-driven economic policies in Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Tuesday, in a significant diplomatic meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Argentine President Javier Milei to the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. During their discussions, President Milei lauded Netanyahu's leadership in managing a multi-front conflict and emphasized his steadfast support for Israel's cause, framing an Israeli victory as essential for the Western world.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in turn, recognized President Milei's economic leadership in Argentina. He praised Milei's emphasis on a market economy, noting its critical role in fostering prosperity and sparking change within the South American nation.

Committed to furthering their nations' partnership, the leaders agreed to maintain close communication and enhance cooperation between Israel and Argentina, underlining the significance of their bilateral relationship amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

