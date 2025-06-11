Netanyahu and Milei Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Challenges

On Tuesday, in a significant diplomatic meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Argentine President Javier Milei to the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. During their discussions, President Milei lauded Netanyahu's leadership in managing a multi-front conflict and emphasized his steadfast support for Israel's cause, framing an Israeli victory as essential for the Western world.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in turn, recognized President Milei's economic leadership in Argentina. He praised Milei's emphasis on a market economy, noting its critical role in fostering prosperity and sparking change within the South American nation.

Committed to furthering their nations' partnership, the leaders agreed to maintain close communication and enhance cooperation between Israel and Argentina, underlining the significance of their bilateral relationship amid global uncertainties.

