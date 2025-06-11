Strengthening Ties: India's Foreign Secretary Visits UAE

In a bid to bolster Indo-UAE relations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Abu Dhabi on June 10. The visit follows the 15th Joint Commission Meeting led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in December 2024, according to an official announcement by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, discussions with Reem Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, targeted the broadening of a multi-faceted bilateral alliance. Key areas of focus included trade, investments, and defense cooperation. The countries agreed to enhance collaboration in international forums to advance shared goals.

Foreign Secretary Misri also engaged with Nahyan Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance, and Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi of the UAE Federal National Council. These meetings reiterated the commitment to combating extremism, while expressing gratitude for UAE's care for its 4.3 million Indian residents. The visit was marked as part of ongoing high-level communication, reflecting the depth of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)