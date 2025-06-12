The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has fiercely criticized the newly proposed rare earth trade framework between the U.S. and China revealed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump. ETGE President Mamtimin Ala remarked prominently that the agreement perpetuates the import of minerals extracted under duress from East Turkistan, a region suffering from genocide and forced labor.

ETGE asserts that this framework not only contradicts the U.S. government's 2021 genocide designation but also breaches the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act. Global Rights Compliance documented state-linked firms exploiting Uyghurs under forced labor, crucial to China's oppressive strategy in the region.

The ETGE's Foreign Affairs Minister, Salih Hudayar, warned the deal would enable China's exploitation of resources from East Turkistan. ETGE emphasizes its commitment to partnering with democratic nations for resource supply, urging the U.S. to reject the framework and advocate for East Turkistan's independence.

