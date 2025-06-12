Left Menu

ETGE Condemns U.S.-China Rare Earth Trade Deal Amid Genocide Concerns

The East Turkistan Government in Exile has denounced the U.S.-China rare earth trade initiative, citing connections to genocide and forced labor. The group urges the U.S. to uphold ethical standards and accountability, advocating for a firm stand against China's human rights violations in East Turkistan.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has vociferously criticized the newly proposed U.S.-China trade framework concerning rare earth minerals, unveiled by U.S. President Donald J. Trump. The ETGE argues the agreement would perpetuate the import of vital minerals sourced from East Turkistan, a territory experiencing genocide and widespread forced labor.

ETGE President Mamtimin Ala declared, "This is complicit, not diplomatic. These minerals come tainted with Uyghur blood. In matters dealing with China, there's no neutrality: one must either oppose the Uyghur genocide or inadvertently aid it."

The ETGE notes the contradiction of this proposal with the U.S.'s designation of genocide against China in January 2021 and the violations of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act. Reports from Global Rights Compliance substantiate claims of forced labor under state-directed 'labour transfer' initiatives in the region's mining sector.

Salih Hudayar, ETGE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, warns, "The deal permits China to exploit our land and people. America's stance should align with liberty and human dignity, supporting East Turkistan, not China."

The ETGE advocates for U.S. withdrawal from the agreement and proposes collaboration with democratic countries to ensure ethical procurement of essential minerals, urging the U.S. to lead global efforts to condemn China's malpractices and support the East Turkistani struggle for independence.

