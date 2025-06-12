Left Menu

Sindh's Cry for Justice: A Call to the United Nations

Shafi Burfat, JSMM Chairman, urges the UN to address alleged human rights abuses in Sindh by the Pakistani state. He details systemic violence, abductions, and cultural erasure, urging international intervention to protect Sindh's sovereignty and hold Pakistan accountable.

Updated: 12-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:53 IST
Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) (Image: X@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has made a fervent appeal to the United Nations, highlighting what he describes as ongoing human rights abuses against the Sindhi people. In a detailed letter to the UN Secretary-General and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Burfat accuses the Pakistani state and its military-intelligence agencies of perpetuating a systematic campaign against Sindh.

According to Burfat, innocent villagers face midnight raids, and people with ties to Sindhi national movements are often abducted or subjected to violence. He asserts that this is part of a broader effort to suppress Sindh's political aspirations and control its natural resources. He cites several incidents in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, targeting the Mirani minority, illustrating what he views as targeted oppression.

Burfat's letter emphasizes the severity of the situation, portraying it as an existential crisis for Sindh. He accuses the authorities of engaging in land grabs and eroding cultural identity, referring to these acts as "Punjabi colonialism." He calls for the international community to intervene by sending a Human Rights Fact-Finding Mission to Sindh to investigate and hold the Pakistani military accountable for their actions. Burfat stresses that the global community must act swiftly to prevent further human rights violations and to uphold the founding principles of the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

