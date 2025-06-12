MEA Monitors Unrest in Los Angeles Amid Nationwide Protests

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday its attentive observation of the situation unfolding in Los Angeles. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, expressed the ministry's continued contact with the Indian community in the area.

Responding to queries about Los Angeles, Jaiswal affirmed the government's awareness of the developments, emphasizing the importance placed on the safety and welfare of Indian citizens abroad. He noted the significant Indian population in California, urging all locals to exercise caution. The Consulate in San Francisco is actively engaging with the community for their protection.

CNN reported a second consecutive night of curfew in downtown Los Angeles, where protests have persisted for six days. The unrest followed immigration raids by ICE, leading to nationwide demonstrations in cities like New York and Washington, DC. President Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops, describing the events as insurrectionist, via his Truth Social app.

(With inputs from agencies.)