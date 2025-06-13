Left Menu

Bomb Threat Forces Air India Emergency Landing in Phuket

An Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi made an emergency landing following a bomb threat. The flight, AI 379, returned to Phuket International Airport as officials activated bomb threat protocols. More information is pending.

13-06-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An Air India flight en route from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing after a bomb threat emerged on Friday. The alarming situation prompted immediate action, involving airport authorities and the diversion of the aircraft back to its departure point.

The flight, operating under the designation AI 379, had initially taken off from Phuket at 9.30. However, the threat necessitated its urgent return to Phuket International Airport, where airport officials swiftly implemented established bomb threat procedures as outlined in their Airport Contingency Plan (ACP).

Currently, details surrounding the incident remain sparse, with further updates awaited. This development, reported by the Reuters news agency, underscores the heightened state of alert and vigilance surrounding aviation security.

