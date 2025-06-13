Dolma Gyari Honored with IFCSS 'Spirit of Freedom Award' for Leadership and Advocacy

Dolma Gyari, serving as the Security Minister in the 16th Kashag of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has been named the 2025 'Spirit of Freedom Award' recipient by the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars (IFCSS). This accolade is a testament to her enduring commitment to democratic development and the Tibetan struggle in exile.

The IFCSS statement praised Gyari, who is recognized for her accomplishments and embodiment of the larger democratic goals within the Tibetan exile community. The award not only honors the more than 100,000 Tibetans living abroad but also represents support for the six million Tibetans in Tibet facing persecution from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The statement from the IFCSS acknowledged the severe repression faced by Tibetans, particularly the tragic self-immolations of over 150 individuals in recent years, highlighting shared grief and empathy for Tibet's hardships. The CTA also highlighted the progress achieved in exile through the guidance of the Dalai Lama, especially in forming democratic institutions.

According to the IFCSS, Gyari exemplifies pioneering leadership for Tibetans, especially for women, despite daunting challenges that lie ahead. The organization noted that Gyari's recognition aims to promote a shared democratic future in post-CCP China and foster understanding between Tibetan and Han communities, both of which have suffered under CCP rule. The CTA report expressed hope for Han-Tibetan friendship ensuing from this award after the CCP's collapse.

The IFCSS also expressed its support for the Dalai Lama's Middle Way Approach, which seeks meaningful autonomy for Tibet under the People's Republic of China. Born in 1964 in Kalimpong, India, Dolma Gyari has significantly influenced the political and democratic spheres of the Tibetan exile community, with her political career originating in the Tibetan Youth Congress and the Tibetan Women's Association between 1986 and 1991. Gyari is an alumna of Punjab University and the Law School of Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)