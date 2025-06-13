Left Menu

Dilma Rousseff Honors Air India Victims, Celebrates Yoga's Global Impact

At a curtain raiser event in Shanghai for the International Day of Yoga 2025, New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff expressed sorrow over the recent Air India crash. She highlighted yoga's global significance, while praising India's role in the New Development Bank's foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:56 IST
New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff and Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur (Image Credit: X/@IndiaInShanghai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

New Development Bank president and former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff attended a significant International Day of Yoga 2025 prelude event in Shanghai on Friday. Amid the gathering, she expressed profound sorrow over the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

Addressing the #IDY2025 event, Rousseff, on behalf of the New Development Bank, shared her empathy with the people and Government of India following the air tragedy that claimed 241 lives. She extended her best wishes for the recovery of the crash's sole survivor, highlighting the incident's impact on global communities.

In her key speech, Rousseff celebrated the International Day of Yoga as a universal emblem of peace and resilience, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential appeal to make June 21 a globally recognized day. India's key event on this day will occur in Visakhapatnam, led by Modi himself, featuring the world's largest synchronized yoga session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

