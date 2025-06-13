Israel's Operation Rising Lion: A Defiant Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, stressed Israel's preemptive action against Iranian threats amid shared intelligence with international allies. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile sites, citing Iran's aggressive posturing and enriched uranium stockpile as existential threats.
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, issued a stark warning to Iran regarding the consequences of its aggressive actions, as the country faces precise retaliatory measures. In an interview with ANI, Azar confirmed intelligence concerning Iran's impending warhead capabilities was shared with the US, denying any American involvement in Operation Rising Lion.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled Operation Rising Lion on Friday, emphasizing the existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and missile programs. The operation commenced with targeted strikes on high-value Iranian targets. Azar highlighted global awareness of Iran's aggression and the responsible responses from international powers, including support from the IAEA.
Netanyahu accused Iran of stockpiling enriched uranium for nuclear weapons and likened the situation to historical global inaction, asserting Israel's right to self-defense. The operation struck Iran's key nuclear facilities and leading scientists in an attempt to dismantle its nuclear ambitions and ensure regional security.
