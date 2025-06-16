Left Menu

China's National Security Blueprint: Preserving CCP Hegemony

China's first national security White Paper emphasizes the Communist Party's dominance as crucial for national security, according to Xi Jinping's vision. The document underscores political security under CCP's leadership, depicting China's stability amidst global unrest. The paper's content seems tailored for a domestic audience, omitting certain assertive claims in its international abstract.

  • China

China's inaugural national security White Paper, released on May 12, underscores President Xi Jinping's view that sustaining the leadership and supremacy of the Communist Party of China (CCP) is essential for national security. This perspective, particularly echoed by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), portrays the CCP's rule as indispensable for China's stability.

The White Paper is primarily available in Chinese, with an English abstract presenting a milder narrative for international observers. The summary showcases China's national security as prioritizing people's security, political safety, and national interests in the new era. However, these assertions do not reflect the full intensity of the original text, suggesting a domestic focus, as per ICT.

In detailing the regime's strategies, the document connects CCP rule directly to China's political security. It argues that political security is tantamount to the survival of the CCP and the socialist system, a stance that the White Paper claims is critical for China's unity and progress. Additionally, the text outlines China's plans to reinforce social stability and resolve grassroots conflicts. Meanwhile, border security issues are addressed, highlighting resolved disputes with most neighboring countries, yet acknowledging some ongoing challenges with Nepal.

