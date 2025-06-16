India and Cyprus Forge New Strategic Partnership: Modi Honored with Top Civilian Award

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that India and Cyprus will collaborate to create a detailed strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. Modi lauded Cyprus for its invaluable support in pursuing India's permanent membership in the Security Council, as well as its backing in counteracting cross-border terrorism.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in two decades, offering an opportunity to fortify ties. Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides held discussions on aligning Cyprus's Vision 2035 with India's Viksit Bharat 2047. The leaders plan to focus on defence collaboration and initiate dialogues on cyber and maritime security as part of their bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme.

Modi expressed gratitude for Cyprus's hospitality, having been awarded the highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, signifying an enduring friendship between the nations. The Prime Minister emphasized the commitment to thwart terrorism and drug trafficking through real-time intelligence sharing. Discussions also tackled the prospect of finalizing a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)