Left Menu

India and Cyprus Forge New Strategic Partnership: Modi Honored with Top Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus strengthens bilateral relations with a strategic roadmap to boost cooperation. Modi and Cyprus President Christodoulides discussed defence, security, and economic ties, while Modi received the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III for enhancing India-Cyprus relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:25 IST
India and Cyprus Forge New Strategic Partnership: Modi Honored with Top Civilian Award
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that India and Cyprus will collaborate to create a detailed strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. Modi lauded Cyprus for its invaluable support in pursuing India's permanent membership in the Security Council, as well as its backing in counteracting cross-border terrorism.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in two decades, offering an opportunity to fortify ties. Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides held discussions on aligning Cyprus's Vision 2035 with India's Viksit Bharat 2047. The leaders plan to focus on defence collaboration and initiate dialogues on cyber and maritime security as part of their bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme.

Modi expressed gratitude for Cyprus's hospitality, having been awarded the highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, signifying an enduring friendship between the nations. The Prime Minister emphasized the commitment to thwart terrorism and drug trafficking through real-time intelligence sharing. Discussions also tackled the prospect of finalizing a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025