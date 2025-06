Cyprus and India Strengthen Ties Against Terrorism and Turkish Occupation

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint viewing of the occupied mountains near Nicosia, underscored the pressing Cyprus Question. Modi reiterated India's unwavering support for Cyprus's unity and a peaceful resolution, aligning with international resolutions.

The joint declaration post-meeting emphasized avoiding unilateral actions to foster meaningful negotiations. Both leaders committed to resuming UN-led efforts for a lasting settlement under the bizonal, bicommunal federation framework, reflecting Cyprus's ongoing struggle against the 1974 Turkish invasion and subsequent occupation.

Condemning terrorism and violent extremism, Cyprus and India pledged to work collaboratively against cross-border terrorism and hybrid threats. Modi's visit is seen as a strategic signal amid Turkey's regional provocations, solidifying the Indo-Cypriot partnership in combating terrorism and boosting strategic, defense, and energy cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)