G7 Summit: Leaders Urge Middle East Peace, Stand Firm on Iran's Nuclear Threat

As global leaders convene at the G7 Summit in Canada, they have collectively reinforced their commitment to fostering peace in the tumultuous Middle East. Issuing a statement, the leaders underscored Israel's right to self-defense while emphasizing the protection of civilians in the conflict-plagued region.

The G7 statement notably criticized Iran, identifying it as a major instigator of regional instability and terrorism. Leaders reaffirmed their stance that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons and stressed the necessity of reducing tensions, including achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. As energy markets face potential disruption, the G7 assured preparedness to collaborate with allies to maintain stability.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump made an early exit from the summit, reportedly pursuing negotiations with Iran to halt the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed Trump's proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Reinforcing concerns over Iran, Trump took to social media to urge evacuations and assert Iran's exclusion from nuclear armament.

